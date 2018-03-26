Man accused of posing as attorney faces more charges in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A man accused of posing as an attorney in Madison, Tennessee is now facing more charges, according to police documents.

Sex crimes detectives have been working for a year to determine if alleged rapist Wayne Willemsen is connected to other sexual assaults. He was just indicted on rape and kidnapping charges stemming from an incident in 2017.

Police said he branded himself as an attorney in Madison and used his position to meet his victims. The 43-year-old was accused last March of raping one of his clients.

Willemsen was already on the state sex offender registry for sexually assaulting a 16-year-old in Michigan.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation also charged him several months ago with impersonating an attorney.

Detectives said aren't done looking into his behavior and urged anyone who may have been victimized by Willemsen to call the Sex Crimes Section at 615-862-7540 or 615-862-8600.

