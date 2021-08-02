Matt Damon says daughter got him to stop using gay slur

Matt Damon revealed he only recently stopped using the "f-slur for a homosexual."

In an interview with The Sunday Times, Damon said his daughter told him he shouldn’t be using the word after he made a “joke.”

“She left the table. I said, ‘Come on, that’s a joke! I say it in the movie Stuck on You!’ She went to her room and wrote a very long, beautiful treatise on how that word is dangerous. I said, ‘I retire the f-slur!’ I understood,” Damon said.

The 50-year-old actor was met with criticism online.

"I want to know what word Matt Damon has replaced f***** with,” actor Billy Eichner said.

Damon has four daughters. He did not say which one called him out for using the derogatory word.