Neighbor accused of shooting unarmed Black man who was renting nearby Airbnb

A man in San Jose, California, is accused of shooting an unarmed Black man who was renting a nearby Airbnb.

According to the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office, Mark Waters, 66, confronted the 21-year-old who was walking to a nearby grocery store. As the man attempted to run to safety, prosecutors say Waters shot him while the man's back was turned.

Police were called and reportedly rendered aid to the man. The district attorney's office said the man suffered serious injuries to his leg.

Waters is charged with felony assault with a semi-automatic firearm resulting in great bodily injury and personal use of a firearm.

The incident reportedly happened on Oct. 2, but charges were just announced on Dec. 9.

“Everyone should be safe walking to the store,” said District Attorney Jeff Rosen. “We will not tolerate such senseless and violent acts in this County. We wish the victim a speedy recovery and will make sure he receives justice for this brutal assault.”