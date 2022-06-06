NY governor signs law raising age to own semiautomatic rifle

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New Yorkers under age 21 will be prohibited from buying semiautomatic rifles under a new law signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul.

The Democrat signed 10 gun-related bills on Monday as the state became one of the first to enact legislation following a wave of deadly mass shootings.

"For our neighbors in Buffalo and across the country, we cannot grow complacent, we cannot grow numb and we cannot tolerate inaction on common sense gun reform any longer," Hochul said.

In addition to raising the minimum age for semiautomatic rifle purchases, another law will require microstamping in new firearms. Advocates for the law say it could help law enforcement solve gun-related crimes.

Another law revises the state’s “red flag” law, which allows courts to temporarily take away guns from people who might be a threat to themselves or others.

Hochul also called on Congress to pass "meaningful gun violence prevention laws" in the wake of mass shootings across the country, including in Buffalo, New York and Uvalde, Texas.