PD: Arizona bus aide arrested for sexual abuse of student with autism

MESA, AZ - A bus aide with Mesa, Arizona Public Schools has been arrested for the sexual abuse of a preteen boy with autism.

Mesa police report that on Tuesday they arrested 18-year-old Samantha Rose Poirier.

They say she reported to them that the preteen boy tried to kiss her and asked to see her "girl parts."

Police say the victim, who is reported to have the mentality of a 7-year-old, gave a much different story.

He says Poirier grabbed both sides of his face and kissed him, then made him touch her breast under her shirt.

Police report that they reviewed the bus video and audio recordings, which allegedly show Poirier grabbing the boy’s face and kissing him as the boy described.

They say the video also shows Poirier facing the victim and nodding as the victim pulls her shirt down and reaches into it.

Poirier reportedly threatened the boy by saying they would both be in trouble if he told anyone about the "kiss and touch."

Poirier was arrested for sexual abuse and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

In a statement, Mesa Public Schools said Poirier was hired in August 2017 as a part-time bus aide. She was placed on administrative leave Monday, and dismissed from employment on Wednesday.

"Mesa Public Schools' first priority is the safety and security of our students," Executive Director Helen Hollands said. "On Friday, March 23, transportation department administration contacted Mesa Police Department when they learned of possible inappropriate behavior between Samantha Poirier and a student. The district is fully cooperating with the police investigation."