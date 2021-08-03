Pentagon on lockdown after shooting near Metro station

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon is on lockdown after gunshots were fired on a bus platform near the facility’s Metro station Tuesday morning, resulting in multiple injuries.

Arlington Fire and EMS, which responded to the shooting at about 11 a.m. ET, said it encountered multiple patients at the scene, but it wasn't immediately clear if they had been shot or the extent of the injuries.

A Pentagon announcement said the facility was on lockdown due to “police activity.”

The Pentagon Force Protection Agency confirmed the incident at the Pentagon Transit Center and asked the public to avoid the area, which is just steps from the Pentagon building.

An Associated Press reporter near the building heard multiple gunshots.