Police in London arrest man in connection to death of 28-year-old teacher

AP
This is an undated photo provided by the Metropolitan Police on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021 of Sabina Nessa. British police investigating the killing of a 28-year-old woman in London say they are probing whether she was attacked by a stranger. It's a case that sparked new concerns for the safety of women walking the capital’s streets. Police called for information over the murder of a primary school teacher Sabina Nessa on Sept.17 in southeast London. Detectives believe she was attacked during what would have been a five-minute walk through a local park on her way to meet a friend at the pub. The case came just a few months after the abduction, rape and murder of 33-year-old Sarah Everard in south London by a serving police officer. London Mayor Sadiq Khan described the violence against women as a national “epidemic.” (Metropolitan Police via AP)
Posted at 11:33 AM, Sep 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-24 12:33:27-04

Police in London say they have arrested a man connected to the death of a 28-year-old school teacher who was found dead in a park last week.

According to the Associated Press, police said they arrested a 38-year-old man on Thursday on suspicion of murder.

His name was not released, and he has not been charged, the AP reported.

Police said in a statement that Sabina Nessa was killed on Sept. 17 in Kidbrooke while walking through a park to a local pub to meet a friend.

A member of the public found her body the following day.

"We are incredibly grateful for all of those who have so far come forward and spoken to us but we believe there are still others out there who may have information that could help," said Detective Inspector Joe Garrity in a news release. "If you think you saw Sabina or any suspicious behavior in or around the park on Friday evening please speak to us."

Police said the results of a post-mortem examination conducted Monday were inconclusive.

On Friday, police released a video and images of another man they wanted to speak to as part of the investigation.

