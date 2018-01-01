Pot is now legal in California

Cloudy
HI: 11°
LO: 0°
AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS - FEBRUARY 07: A cannabis plant grows in the Amsterdam Cannabis College, a non profit charitable organisation that gives information on cannabis and hemp use on February 7, 2007 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. The city council in Amsterdam has recently voted in favour of introducing a citywide ban on smoking marijuana in public areas. A successful trial ban in the De Baarsjes district of Amsterdam has been declared a success after a reduction in anti social behaviour. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
California has become the latest state to legalize recreational marijuana.
Consumers older than 21 may buy pot without a medical card thanks to Proposition 64, which voters approved in 2016. The law became officially enacted today, Jan. 1, 2018.
Marijuana may not be available right on Jan. 1 as businesses have to apply for a state license to begin selling recreational marijuana.