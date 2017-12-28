Powerball jackpot spikes to nearly $400M; Mega Millions jackpot at $306M

6:23 AM, Dec 28, 2017
6:28 AM, Dec 28, 2017

The nation's two largest lottery jackpots are creeping up after drawings on Tuesday and Wednesday did not yield a winner in the Mega Millions jackpot or the Powerball jackpot.

No one won the Powerball jackpot drawing on Wednesday, and so the jackpot will spike to $384 million for Saturday night's drawing. The cashout prize is $239.7 million. 

Wednesday's numbers were 3, 9, 16, 56, 60 and the Powerball was 3. 

The Mega Millions jackpot, meanwhile, did not have a winner on Tuesday and so Friday's jackpot is $306 million. 

Mega Millions and Powerball tickets cost $2 each.

The Powerball is drawn at 10:59 p.m. Eastern Wednesdays and Saturdays. The Mega Millions is drawn at 11 p.m. Eastern Tuesdays and Fridays.

