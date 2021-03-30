President Biden's dog Major reportedly involved in another biting incident

According to multiple reports, President Joe Biden's dog Major was involved in another biting incident Monday afternoon.

Jill Biden's press secretary Michael LaRosa told Forbes in a statement that Major "nipped” someone while out on a walk.

According to CNN, the incident involved a National Park Service employee. They were seen by the White House medical unit but "then returned to work without injury."

The first biting incident occurred last month when Major was involved in a “biting incident” with a “member of White House security.”

Major, a 3-year-old German shepherd that the Biden's adopted in 2018, was sent to the Biden's home in Delaware, where he received training before returning to the White House last week.