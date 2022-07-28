Relief fund created to help Eastern Kentucky flood victims

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — As cleanup efforts begin from flooding in Eastern Kentucky, a relief fund has been launched to help in those efforts.

Gov. Andy Beshear has announced the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund to help those affected by severe flooding.

Our Eastern Kentucky families need help. Today we established the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund so people across our commonwealth and our country can help our families in need. The site is now live. Every dollar will make a difference. https://t.co/JlQHDlTtJh — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) July 28, 2022

If you are interested in donating, you can click here. Donation amounts are possible from $5 and up. If donors would like to mail in money, they can find information about how to send a check in on Kentucky's donation website.

All donations to the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund are tax-deductible, so be sure to ask for a receipt to use for tax purposes.

As Reuters reported, the death toll is expected to reach the double digits as water continues to rise in some areas, Gov. Beshear said on Thursday.

"Let me say that, unfortunately, I expect double-digit deaths in this flooding. That's something that we rarely see," said Gov. Beshear.

"This isn't just a disaster, this is an ongoing natural disaster, and we are in the midst of it," he said, going on to say that there is the possibility of more rain to come.

This story was originally published by WLEX in Lexington, Kentucky with additional information from the Scripps National Team.