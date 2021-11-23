Retired Ohio teacher creates children's book to encourage shelter dog adoptions

A retired Brecksville, Ohio, teacher is putting his talents to use.

He just released a children’s book highlighting how important it is to give shelter dogs homes.

The series is called “The adventures of Jill, Jake, and Stimlin” — named after Dave Lubinger’s daughter and their two dogs.

Proceeds help out local shelters like Parma and Rescue Village in South Russell and CHA Animal Shelter in Columbus, and Heart of Kjos Animal Microsanctuary in Minnesota.

“People just don’t realize how aware dogs and cats and other animals are. And they have feelings, and they need love, and I hate for them to sit and rot in a shelter or not get a home,” Lubinger said.

The series has been years in the making — Lubinger asked a student of his from 1999 to help illustrate the books!

“I just love to make stuff and put it out in the world and see what happens — and whatever happens, I’m happy!” said illustrator Adam Slivka.

And what happened is that the books have become a total hit.

You can find them at local bookstores like Fireside Book Shop in Chagrin Falls, Loganberry Books in Shaker Heights, Learned Owl in Hudson, and online at Barnes and Noble and on Amazon.

Fun fact — Lubinger’s daughter was so in love with her dogs growing up. She was inspired to become a veterinarian. She finishes up vet school in the next few months!

Homa Bash at WEWS first reported this story.