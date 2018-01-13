Rob Gronkowski: Patriots player pleads people to stop eating detergent for the #TidePodChallenge

Alex Hider
9:22 AM, Jan 13, 2018
Laundry pod "challenge" spreading on the internet is sending people to the hospital.

FOXBORO, MA - NOVEMBER 03: Rob Gronkowski #87 of the New England Patriots reacts after a teammate missed a touchdown pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first quarter at Gillette Stadium on November 3, 2013 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jared Wickerham/Getty Images)

What started as a silly internet meme has morphed into the #TidePodChallenge — a dare that challenges people to eat laundry detergent pods.

One teenager admitted to CBS that he ate a detergent pod, and dozens videos on YouTube appear to show people taking on the challenge on camera.

Doctors have already warned that eating the colorful Tide detergent pods could be deadly, and the company that makes Tide, Procter and Gamble, has also released a statement asking people not to consume detergent. 

Even one of Tide's most prominent spokespersons, Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, has joined in the fight against the challenge.

 

 

On Friday evening, Tide's Twitter account posted a video featuring Gronkowski that included the capiton "'DO NOT EAT.' - GRONK."

"What is going on people?" Gronkowski says in the video. "Use Tide Pods for washing, not eating."

The outspoken Patriots tight end has been a sponsor of P&G since at least earl 2017, when he appeared in a Super Bowl ad for Tide.

Alex Hider is a writer for the E.W. Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @alexhider.

