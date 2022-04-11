Experts foresee Russian escalation in Ukraine ahead of May 9 Russian holiday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Experts say that as the May 9 Russian holiday approaches, we can expect the Russian military to ramp up its operations and its brutality in Ukraine.

May 9 is always a show of military power and strength in Russia. It's their day to celebrate the win over Nazi Germany in 1945.

It's also a deadline for Russia to show victory in the war in Ukraine.

"They either have to show something by May 9 or face some repercussions. I don't know exactly what repercussions," said Valery Dzutsati, visiting assistant political science professor at the University of Kansas.

Dzutsati is an expert in civil war relations in Russia and eastern Europe.

Dzutsati said the pressure is mounting from the Russian media and President Vladimir Putin's propaganda machine.

"And if you don't show them something, 'here is our victory' or some sort of victory, then of course it will be hard to explain to the people," Dzutsati said.

Russian forces are focusing more on eastern Ukraine after pulling away from Kyiv.

Putin's new war commander, General Alexander Dvornikov, who oversaw troops in Syria, is now in place. This signals to Dzutsati and other experts that more bloodshed is coming.

"(Russia) basically leveled cities there and didn't care about civilians," Dzutsati said. "Some people suggest Russia is likely to adopt a similar stance in Ukraine, especially the eastern part of Ukraine."

Although experts say Russia has superiority in the air, they are running out of manpower and gun power.

"Many people think this might be the last large-scale assault that Russia can afford, meaning before this upcoming holiday in Russia," Dzutsati said.