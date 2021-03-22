Menu

Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Sanctions from multiple nations target China officials over Uyghur abuses

items.[0].image.alt
Ng Han Guan/AP
FILE - In this Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, file photo, a guard tower and barbed wire fence surround a detention facility in the Kunshan Industrial Park in Artux in western China's Xinjiang region. A small core of international lawyers and activists are prodding leading Olympic sponsors to acknowledge China's widely reported human-rights abuses against Muslim Uyghurs, Tibetans and other minorities.(AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)
China Olympics Beijing Uyghurs Sponsors
Posted at 1:32 PM, Mar 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-22 14:32:05-04

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union, Britain, Canada and the United States have launched coordinated sanctions against Chinese officials over human rights abuses in China’s far western Xinjiang region.

The move sparked a quick reaction from Beijing, which targeted EU officials, including lawmakers and academics in return.

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the measures were part of “intensive diplomacy” by the U.K, the United States, Canada and the 27-nation EU to force action amid mounting evidence about serious rights abuses against the Uyghur people.

The sanctions include travel bans and asset freezes.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says that “a united transatlantic response sends a strong signal."

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're Hiring!