Shooting reported at high school in Maryland

According to the St. Mary's County Public School District, the high school is currently on lockdown.
There has been a Shooting at Great Mills High School. The school is on lock down the event is contained, the Sheriff's office is on the scene additional information to follow.
Parents/Guardians should go to Leonardtown HS for reunification with GMHS students
Maryland governor Larry Hogan tweeted Tuesday that state police are in contact are in touch with local law enforcement.
We are closely monitoring the situation at Great Mills High School. @MDSP is in touch with local law enforcement and ready to provide support. Our prayers are with students, school personnel, and first responders.