Southwest, American tapped to help Pentagon provide flights to Afghan evacuees

Southwest Airlines said it would begin Monday by helping the Department of Defense charter Afghan refugees across the U.S.

In a statement obtained by Fox News, Southwest will operate four flights per day this week.

The Pentagon has also tapped other commercial airlines to provide flights under the Civil Reserve Air Force program, including American, Delta, and United, WFAA reported.

The flights are for Afghan refugees evacuated from Kabul who have been flown to US military bases in Europe and the middle east.

According to the Associated Press, the U.S. has evacuated and facilitated the evacuation of about 37,000 people since Aug. 14.