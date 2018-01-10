State Department increases travel risk for states in Mexico

(KGTV) - The U.S. State Department increased the risk factor with new travel warnings for Americans in Mexico Wednesday.

Violent crimes including homicides, kidnappings, carjackings and robberies are widespread, officials said.

The State Department said travelers should use toll roads, exercise caution while visiting bars, clubs and casinos, do not display signs of wealth, and be vigilant when visiting banks or ATM’s.

U.S. government employees face travel bans in some areas of Mexico, however there are no government restrictions in the tourist areas of Ensenada, Rosarito, and Tijuana, according to the State Department.

Level 2: Exercise extreme caution

Baja California

Campeche

Chiapas

Guanajuato

Hidalgo

Mexico City

Oaxaca

Puebla

Quereetaro

Quintana Roo

San Luis Potosi

Tabasco

Tlaxcala

Veracruz

Yucatan

Level 3: Reconsider travel

Chihuahua

Coahuila

Durango

Estado de Mexico

Jalisco

Morelos

Nayarit

Nuevo Leon

Sonora

Zacatecas

Level 4: Do Not Travel

Colima

Guerrero

Michoacan

Sinaloa

Tamaulipas

The State Department encourages U.S. citizens to enroll in its Smart Traveler Enrollment Program to make it easier for relatives to find them during emergencies.