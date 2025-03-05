Tom Llamas to become next anchor, managing editor of ‘NBC Nightly News’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tom Llamas will take over as the next anchor and managing editor of “NBC Nightly News” with Lester Holt’s upcoming departure.

Holt announced Feb. 24 he planned to step down from “NBC Nightly News” as he dedicates his focus full-time to “Dateline.”

RELATED | 'NBC Nightly News' anchor Lester Holt to step down in coming months

Llamas has regularly filled in on “NBC Nightly News” and “Today.”

In 2021, Llamas rejoined the network as a senior national correspondent. He went on to become the anchor of “Top Story” on NBC News NOW.

His decades-long journalism career began as an intern at a local Telemundo station. From there, Llamas worked as a production assistant, campaign embed, local journalist at WTVJ and WNBC, and weekend anchor of “ABC World News Tonight.”

Llamas’ “seasoned background — both in the field and at the desk — uniquely positions him to carry forward the legacy of 'Nightly News,’” Janelle Rodriguez, NBC News executive vice president, programming, said in a news release.

“Anchoring ‘NBC Nightly News’ is a profound honor and one that carries tremendous responsibility. I look forward to working with the world-class journalists at ‘Nightly News’ and ‘Top Story’ to bring viewers the most important stories every night,” Llamas said in the announcement release. “Lester Holt is a great man and one of the most trusted broadcasters of our time. Just like Lester, I promise to be devoted to our viewers and dedicated to the truth.”

Llamas will take on his new role in the summer.

Before leaving "Nightly News," Holt will accept the 2025 William Allen White National Citation in April at the University of Kansas.

—