Top gifts for people who are always cold

Do you have someone in your family who's always cold? If so, we can help. We're looking at the best gifts at every price point for people who are always bundled up.

"It's thoughtful and yet you can gently roast them." Taylor Kuether

Taylor Kuether is an editor for Simplemost Media and Don'tWasteYourMoney.com. Her team curated a list of the top presents for people who are oversensitive to the cold.

That number is actually higher than you might expect. A survey from Scientific Reports found 44 percent of adults report cold intolerance and feeling oversensitive to the cold.

"Everyone knows someone who's always cold or maybe it's you," said Kuether. From wool socks to blankets, she says there are plenty of practical options you can wrap up this year.

If you want to splurge or buy something unique, you've got choices there too. "There's a heated mouse pad warmer, there's an electric towel warmer, and then there's even a patio heater," said Kuether. She encourages you to browse the options until you find a good fit that will ship in time for Christmas.

Kuether says these kinds of gifts are fun, but they also show your friends and family that you're paying attention to their needs.