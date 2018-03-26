Train strikes, kills pedestrian and dog in Wisconsin

Light Rain
WAUKESHA -- A train struck and killed a pedestrian and their dog Monday morning in Waukesha, Wisconsin.
Waukesha Police Captain Dan Baumann told Scripps station WTMJ in Milwaukee that the train hit a pedestrian and a dog around 6:40 a.m. near Barstow and Carroll.
The train ended up stopping at Broadway Street in Waukesha for roughly two hours -- which blocked eight streets in the downtown Waukesha area during the morning commute.
Police are still at the scene investigating and have not released any other information.