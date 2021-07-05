Tropical storm conditions expected in portions of Florida after Elsa impacts Cuba

Tropical storm conditions are expected to arrive in parts of South Florida around Monday night into Tuesday after Elsa moves across Cuba.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in an 5 a.m. ET advisory that heavy rain will impact the Cayman Islands and Cuba on Monday, resulting in “significant flooding and mudslides” over Cuba.

Tropical storm conditions and a dangerous storm surge are expected to continue across portions of central and western Cuba on Monday, with hurricane conditions possible along the south coast of the country in the morning.

As Elsa approaches the Florida Keys, the Florida peninsula, and coastal Georgia Monday through Wednesday, the NHC says heavy rainfall may result in isolated flash, urban, and minor river flooding.

Tropical storm conditions are expected in portions of the Florida Keys and southwestern Florida Monday night and Tuesday, where a Tropical Storm Warning is in effect, according to the NHC. A Tropical Storm Watch and a Storm Surge Watch are also in effect for much of the west coast of Florida.

As for the Carolinas, the NHC says heavy rains across Coastal South Carolina and North Carolina may result in isolated flash and urban flooding mid to late week.

The NHC says there’s also a risk of tropical storm conditions and storm surge impacts along the coasts of Georgia and the Carolinas on Wednesday and Thursday.