Ukraine's World Cup hopes dashed by Wales

Wales Ukraine WCup 2022 Soccer
Rui Vieira/AP
Wales Ben Davies, bottom left, challenges for the ball with Ukraine's Andriy Yarmolenko during the World Cup 2022 qualifying play-off soccer match between Wales and Ukraine at Cardiff City Stadium, in Cardiff, Wales, Sunday, June 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
Posted at 11:57 AM, Jun 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-06 12:57:41-04

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Gareth Bale led Wales to the World Cup for the first time in 64 years by beating Ukraine 1-0 to take the final European spot in Qatar.

The result ends war-torn Ukraine's bid for qualification.

The only goal of an emotionally charged and tight game in a rainy Welsh capital came when Bale’s free kick in the 34th minute was inadvertently headed into his own net by Andriy Yarmolenko.

Ukraine had served as an inspiration to the country amid the Russian invasion. They beat Scotland 3-1 last week in the qualification semifinals. The Scots were favored to win the match.

Wales will now open at the World Cup against the United States on Nov. 21 before playing Iran and England.

