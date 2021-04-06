US, Iran expected to begin indirect nuclear talks in Vienna

Efforts to bring the United States back into the 2015 deal on Iran’s nuclear program are to step up a gear as Iran and the five world powers remaining in the accord meet in Vienna while the U.S. is due to start indirect talks with Tehran.

Senior foreign ministry officials from the countries still in the accord, the so-called Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, are meeting Tuesday in Vienna.

Also due in the Austrian capital is a U.S. delegation headed by the administration’s special envoy for Iran, Rob Malley.

The State Department says talks will be structured around working groups that the Europeans will form with the other parties to the accord.

