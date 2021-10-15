US plans to reinstate 'Remain in Mexico' policy next month

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Biden administration says it plans to reinstate a Trump-era border policy next month to make asylum-seekers wait in Mexico for hearings in U.S. immigration court, complying with a judge’s order.

The reinstatement of the “Remain in Mexico” policy hinges on approval from the Mexican government, which has raised concerns that U.S. officials say they are working to address.

According to a court filing obtained by The Associated Press late Thursday, Mexico wants cases to generally conclude within six months and ensure that asylum-seekers have timely and accurate information about hearing dates and times.

Mexico also wants better access to legal counsel and coordination on when and where asylum-seekers are returned.

The policy was initiated in 2019 as part of former President Donald Trump’s crackdown on the nation’s border control policies.

President Joe Biden suspended the policy during his first day in office and it was ended officially in June, when the administration said the rule didn’t “adequately or sustainably enhance border management.”

A federal judge ruled in August that the policy must be reinstated, and a court filing obtained by the AP says it should be back effect around mid-November.

Senior administration officials told NBC News that the policy will be updated under Biden, with immigrants getting court dates set no more than six months in the future and they’ll attend hearings with immigration judges in one of 10 courts that’ll be set up in U.S. border towns.