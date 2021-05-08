VAX Live concert this weekend

One of the groups behind Vax Live is the international advocacy organization Global Citizen.

The concert, which is on Saturday, is a concert to unite the world.

One goal is to secure money and doses of COVID-19 vaccines for underserved areas.

"It's wonderful Pfizer to have said they're going to get vaccines to everyone, going to the Olympics. Love it," Co-founder of Global Citizen Simon Moss said. "Also where all the vaccines for the health workers because they're literally on the front lines in India right now in Colombia in Brazil and many of them haven't been vaccinated at all."

There are believed to be 27 million health workers in low-income countries that have not been vaccinated.

Global vaccine efforts like with polio have paid off in the past.

In 1998, about 300,000 children received a vaccine because of an aggressive global vaccine rollout.

"Over the 80s, 90s, and early 2000s, we saw a reduction in polio cases by 99% to less than 1000 cases a few years ago," Moss said. "And now we're down to polio nowhere in the world, except for the Afghan-Pakistan border in the areas controlled by the Taliban and just a couple of dozen cases a year."

The show will bring together artists and influencers to celebrate an in-person, large-scale live show.

Thousands of fully vaccinated health care workers were able to attend.

Another goal is to inspire vaccine confidence.

"If getting a shot is what's going to help us get closer to that that it's not just to protect my safety it's also to create the sort of community and experiences that we've also sorely missed," Moss said.

You can catch Vax Live Saturday night on most of the major t-v networks, YouTube, and iHeart radio.