Venezuela frees at least one jailed American, report says

Matias Delacroix/AP
FILE - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro speaks during a ceremony marking the start of the judicial year at the Supreme Court in Caracas, Venezuela, Jan. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix, File)
Posted at 9:12 PM, Mar 08, 2022
The Venezuelan government has freed at least one jailed American as it seeks to improve relations with the Biden administration, which is looking to undercut support for Russia in Latin America. That is according to a non-governmental group that tracks arbitrary detentions, and another person familiar with the matter.

The release Tuesday night of Gustavo Cardenas, one of six oil executives jailed for more than four years, followed a secret weekend visit to Venezuela by senior Biden administration officials, including the top White House official on Latin America and the State Department's top hostage negotiator.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday that “there were a range of topics discussed during that trip, including the health and welfare of detained U.S. citizens.”

The State Department declined to comment on Tuesday. 

Cardenas and five other Citgo executives, which is a subsidiary of Venezuela's state-owned oil giant, were originally detained in Venezuela in 2017 and then sentenced to prison over accusations of a plan to refinance billions in bonds from the oil company, the Associated Press reported.

