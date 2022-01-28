West Virginia governor tells Bette Midler to kiss dog's 'hiney' -- and shows it

On Thursday, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice addressed his critics, including singer Bette Midler, in his State of the State address.

During his speech, Gov. Justice held up his bulldog, turned her backside to the camera, saying, "Babydog tells Bette Midler and all those out there: Kiss her hiney."

According to a press release, the governor received applause after his comment.

The governor's comment is in response to the Grammy-winning songstress' tweet last month about her frustration with West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin refusing to support President Joe Biden's Build Back Better Act.

"What #JoeManchin, who represents a population smaller than Brooklyn, has done to the rest of America, who wants to move forward, not backward, like his state, is horrible. He sold us out. He wants us all to be just like his state, West Virginia. Poor, illiterate and strung out," she tweeted.

Midler later apologized for her tweet, according to USA Today.

During his hour-long speech, Gov. Justice also spoke about the state's accomplishments and criticized the President's policies, the Associated Press reported.