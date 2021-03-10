World viewership of royals' interview nearly 50 million

NEW YORK (AP) — Nearly 50 million people worldwide have seen Oprah Winfrey's interview with Prince Harry and Meghan — and that's a number sure to rise.

That number encompasses 17 countries, but there are more where the viewership hasn't been reported yet or the interview hasn't aired.

In the United States, 17.8 million people watched the interview on CBS, the Nielsen company said, The Associated Press reported.

In Britain, ITV said it had 13.3 million viewers, according to The AP.

CBS has scheduled a rerun on Friday night from 8 to 10 p.m. for anyone who missed it on Sunday.

The event has been a boost for broadcast television, reminding people of its potency to show big events in a business where streaming has the momentum.

It might also auger a hunt for more big-name interviews on prime-time TV.

The interview was still a hot topic on Tuesday after it was reported that British talk show host Piers Morgan quit the show “Good Morning Britain” following controversial comments he made about the Duchess of Sussex.