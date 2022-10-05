Yankees star Aaron Judge breaks Roger Maris' American League home run record

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge made baseball history on Tuesday in Texas.

Taking his place at home plate at Globe Life Field, Judge broke Roger Maris' American League's single-season home run record by hitting his 62nd home run of the season against the Texas Rangers, USA Today and ESPN reported.

Maris, who also played for the Yankees, set the record of 61 home runs in a season in 1961.

After making his way around the bases, the AL home run king was greeted by his teammates at home plate as fans stood and cheered loudly from the stands, USA Today reported.

Tony Gutierrez/AP New York Yankees' Aaron Judge (99) approaches home plate as teammates come out to congratulate him after hitting a solo home run, his 62nd of the season, in the first inning of the second baseball game of a doubleheader against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. With the home run, Judge set the AL record for home runs in a season, passing Roger Maris. Umpire Randy Rosenberg and Rangers catcher Sam Huff also stand by watching the play. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

According to ESPN, Judge's record-setting homer comes three days after the 61st anniversary of Maris setting the record when he passed Babe Ruth.

The historical moment came in the first inning when he homered over the left-field wall off Rangers right-hand pitcher Jesus Tinoco in the second game of a doubleheader.

"(It is an) honor to be given a chance to be associated with Maris," Judge told ESPN. "I can't even describe it. It's such an honor to know what Maris did in this game. To get a chance to tie Roger Maris, that's stuff you dream about."

Judge tied Maris last Wednesday when he hit his 61st home run in Toronto against the Blue Jays.

ESPN reported that the regular season ends Wednesday, and the Yankees will enter the postseason as the No. 2 seed in the American League.