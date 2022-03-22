Zelenskyy says Holocaust survivor killed by Russian shelling

A survivor of the Holocaust was killed by Russian forces in Ukraine, officials said.

Boris Romantschenko was reportedly killed when Russian shelling hit his home in Kharkiv, according to the Buchenwald and Mittelbau-Dora Memorials Foundation.

The foundation said he had survived concentration camps in Buchenwald, Peenemünde, Dora and Bergen Belsen.

Romantschenko was 96 years old.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reportedly paid tribute to Romantschenko in his daily remarks on Monday.

"He survived... the death conveyors created by the Nazis. And he was killed by a Russian projectile that hit an ordinary Kharkiv high-rise building," Zelenskyy said, according to NPR. "Each passing day of this war makes it increasingly clear what their 'denazification' is."

Russian President has repeatedly used the term "denazification" to justify the invasion of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy, who is Jewish, has claimed history is repeating itself and has repeatedly asked the world to do more to protect Ukraine.