Bagpipers honor slain Fairway Ofc. Jonah Oswald after funeral service

Near the end of Monday's funeral for slain Fairway Ofc. Jonah Oswald, the sound of bagpipes filled the air.

Bag pipers wait outside Westside family church for their turn to perform. Drum sits on ground outside church as bag pipers wait to play. Drum from Topeka Police Department sits on ground outside church. Two bag pipers prepare for performance after funeral service. Bag pipers perform "Amazing Grace" at close of post-funeral observance for Ofc. Oswald. Bag pipers performing during post-funeral observance.

Bag pipers wait outside Westside family church for their turn to perform.Rachel Henderson/KSHB.
Drum sits on ground outside church as bag pipers wait to play.Rachel Henderson/KSHB.
Drum from Topeka Police Department sits on ground outside church.Rachel Henderson/KSHB.
Two bag pipers prepare for performance after funeral service.Rachel Henderson/KSHB.
Bag pipers perform "Amazing Grace" at close of post-funeral observance for Ofc. Oswald.Rachel Henderson/KSHB.
Bag pipers performing during post-funeral observance.Rachel Henderson/KSHB.
