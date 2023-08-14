Bagpipers honor slain Fairway Ofc. Jonah Oswald after funeral service
Near the end of Monday's funeral for slain Fairway Ofc. Jonah Oswald, the sound of bagpipes filled the air.
Bag pipers wait outside Westside family church for their turn to perform.Photo by: Rachel Henderson/KSHB. Drum sits on ground outside church as bag pipers wait to play.Photo by: Rachel Henderson/KSHB. Drum from Topeka Police Department sits on ground outside church.Photo by: Rachel Henderson/KSHB. Two bag pipers prepare for performance after funeral service.Photo by: Rachel Henderson/KSHB. Bag pipers perform "Amazing Grace" at close of post-funeral observance for Ofc. Oswald.Photo by: Rachel Henderson/KSHB. Bag pipers performing during post-funeral observance.Photo by: Rachel Henderson/KSHB.