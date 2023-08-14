Funeral service for slain Fairway Ofc. Jonah Oswald

Hundreds of community members and Kansas City area first responders honored slain Fairway Ofc. Jonah Oswald on Monday, Aug. 14.

Law enforcement members honor Ofc. Jonah Oswald.

First responder vehicles drive toward funeral.

Vehicles in parking lot display police and American flags.

Officer prepares riderless horse for procession.

Officers gather outside the church after the funeral.

Bagpipe players' gear sits on the ground before the crew's performance.

American flag suspended in the air between two fire trucks.

Officers salute Ofc. Jonah Oswald in post-funeral observance.

Officers line up outside Westside Family Church after the funeral.

Wichita officer stands in place after funeral.

Officer stands with hands crossed outside church.

Officers lined up outside Westide Family Church.

Officers stand outside church for post-funeral observance.

Officers hold up American, Kansas and Fairway Police Department flags.

Officer stands off to side with riderless horse.

Riderless horse leads march of horses across church parking lot.

Officer plays "Taps" to honor Ofc. Jonah Oswald post-funeral.

Shawnee police offers stand together and observe post-funeral program.

Funeral attendee wears blue and black police ribbon to honor Oswald.

Funeral guests capture photo outside church.

Honor Guard attendee holds conversation outside church.

Family and close friends look up at helicopter flyover to honor Ofc. Oswald.

Ofc. Oswald's family and close friends stand off to side of post-funeral observance.

Officers hold up flags behind urn, which holds Oswald's remains.

American, Kansas and Fairway flags fly in honor of Ofc. Oswald.

Ofc. Oswald's urn sits on display outside church.

Officers and loved ones embrace after funeral observance concludes.

