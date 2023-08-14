Watch Now
Funeral service for slain Fairway Ofc. Jonah Oswald

Hundreds of community members and Kansas City area first responders honored slain Fairway Ofc. Jonah Oswald on Monday, Aug. 14.

Law enforcement members honor Ofc. Jonah Oswald.Rachel Henderson/KSHB
First responder vehicles drive toward funeral.Rachel Henderson/KSHB
Vehicles in parking lot display police and American flags.Rachel Henderson/KSHB
Officer prepares riderless horse for procession.Rachel Henderson/KSHB
Officers gather outside the church after the funeral.Rachel Henderson/KSHB
Bagpipe players' gear sits on the ground before the crew's performance.Rachel Henderson/KSHB
American flag suspended in the air between two fire trucks.Rachel Henderson/KSHB
Officers salute Ofc. Jonah Oswald in post-funeral observance.Rachel Henderson/KSHB
Officers line up outside Westside Family Church after the funeral.Rachel Henderson/KSHB
Wichita officer stands in place after funeral.Rachel Henderson/KSHB
Officer stands with hands crossed outside church.Rachel Henderson/KSHB
Officers lined up outside Westide Family Church.Rachel Henderson/KSHB
Officers stand outside church for post-funeral observance.Rachel Henderson/KSHB
Officers hold up American, Kansas and Fairway Police Department flags.Rachel Henderson/KSHB
Officer stands off to side with riderless horse.Rachel Henderson/KSHB
Riderless horse leads march of horses across church parking lot.Rachel Henderson/KSHB
Officer plays "Taps" to honor Ofc. Jonah Oswald post-funeral.Rachel Henderson/KSHB
Shawnee police offers stand together and observe post-funeral program.Rachel Henderson/KSHB
Funeral attendee wears blue and black police ribbon to honor Oswald.Rachel Henderson/KSHB
Funeral guests capture photo outside church.Rachel Henderson/KSHB
Honor Guard attendee holds conversation outside church.Rachel Henderson/KSHB
Family and close friends look up at helicopter flyover to honor Ofc. Oswald.Rachel Henderson/KSHB
Ofc. Oswald's family and close friends stand off to side of post-funeral observance.Rachel Henderson/KSHB.
Officers hold up flags behind urn, which holds Oswald's remains.Rachel Henderson/KSHB
American, Kansas and Fairway flags fly in honor of Ofc. Oswald.Rachel Henderson/KSHB
Ofc. Oswald's urn sits on display outside church.Rachel Henderson/KSHB
Officers and loved ones embrace after funeral observance concludes.Rachel Henderson/KSHB
