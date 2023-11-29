Alleged Olathe East shooter to be appointed new legal counsel

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Alleged Olathe East shooter Jaylon Elmore, 20, was scheduled for a bond hearing Wednesday in Johnson County Court.

But at the hearing, court documents note his attorneys, Veronica Dersch and Paul Morrison, were allowed to withdraw.

Elmore will be appointed new counsel by the court.

His next scheduling conference is set for 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 10.

Elmore is charged with capital murder after allegedly shooting Olathe East SRO Erik Clark on March 4, 2022.

Former OEHS assistant principal/athletic director Kaleb Stoppel was injured in the incident, too.

On the day of the shooting, administrators received a report from a student that Elmore had brought a gun to school.

When Stoppel and another administrator questioned Elmore, he did not allow them to search his bag.

SRO Clark then came to the office, which is when Elmore allegedly grabbed the weapon and began shooting.

Elmore also faces charges of firearm possession by a felon and criminal use of weapons.

