One Tank Trips: Bruu Cafe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Bruu Cafe is bringing bubble tea culture to the Midwest.

Bubble tea or "boba tea" was created in Taiwan in the '80s. It consists of tapioca balls and tea, but commonly combines other flavors and elements for more menu options.

Owner Bay Vanithbuncha opened up shop at the Country Club Plaza in the middle of the pandemic.

She tells KSHB 41 that she was nervous to bring bubble tea culture to Kansas City, but after doing extensive research, and with the help of her family and staff, Bruu Cafe came to life.

Everything within the shop represents some form of Asian culture. From the design, to the atmosphere, down to the logo, Bruu Cafe is an overall experience more so than just a stop for bubble tea.

They offer an extensive menu that ranges in tea and bubble options. They make their own flavors and bubble as well, which is another unique quality about Bruu.

