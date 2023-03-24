One Tank Trips: C.W. Parker Carousel Museum

Watch Now
Filled with rich history, the C.W. Parker Carousel Museum showcases antique carousels and other artifacts while offering visitors a chance to take a ride.
Daisha Jones, KSHB
Posted at 5:00 AM, Mar 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-24 06:00:28-04

The C.W. Parker Carousel Museum highlights the life and legacy of Charles Wallace Parker of Abilene, Kansas.

He loved all things amusement and ended up buying a used carousel in 1892.

After doing his own repairs and adding his own flare, C.W. Parker started up his own factory building carousels and other amusement rides.

His name became known far and wide due to his business and tech savvy.

Only 16 of Parker's carousels are known to be in operation today - two of them at the museum.

When you visit you can explore some of the artifacts that came from Parker's factory, ride on the carousel and experience the love of carousels.

