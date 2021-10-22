One Tank Trips: Carolyn's Country Cousins Pumpkin Patch

LIBERTY, Mo. — Carolyn's Country Cousins Pumpkin Patch is celebrating it's 30-year anniversary this year.

Carolyn Raasch started selling produce at the Liberty Farmers Market, which then led her to doing fall festivals. After many people suggested she venture off to do her own thing, Raasch and her family started the pumpkin patch, which has grown each year since.

Each season they aim to bring different attractions, while also keeping the family favorites. From pumpkin donuts to rides and games, Carolyn's Pumpkin Patch has plenty of options for the family.

There is also the pumpkin patch accessible after a wagon ride.

The patch has animals to interact with, pig races to watch and a gift shop filled with goodies.

This season, the pumpkin patch will be open until Halloween day at 4pm.

