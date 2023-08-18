Watch Now
NewsOne Tank Trips

Actions

One Tank Trips | Daisha Jones visits KC Wine Co's sunflower festival

one tank sunflower.png
KSHB 41
one tank sunflower.png
kc wine co sunflower festival
kc wine co sunflower festival
kc wine co sunflower festival
Posted at 5:00 AM, Aug 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-18 06:00:01-04

OLATHE, Kan. — KC Wine Co's sunflower festival runs August 11-27.

This family-friendly celebration offers access to the sunflower field, photo opportunities, lawn games, a giant slide, live music and more.

You can expect over 30 attractions that are fun for all ages — adult and kid tricycles, rodeo roping, ninja course, candy cannon, cornhole, farm Skee-Ball, human foosball, human pinball, a rock-climbing wall, tug of war and so much more.

For guests 21 and older, wine, beer and ciders are for sale, along with a variety of festival food.

Tickets to the event are $14.95 and can be purchased HERE.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo