One Tank Trips | Daisha Jones visits KC Wine Co's sunflower festival

OLATHE, Kan. — KC Wine Co's sunflower festival runs August 11-27.

This family-friendly celebration offers access to the sunflower field, photo opportunities, lawn games, a giant slide, live music and more.

You can expect over 30 attractions that are fun for all ages — adult and kid tricycles, rodeo roping, ninja course, candy cannon, cornhole, farm Skee-Ball, human foosball, human pinball, a rock-climbing wall, tug of war and so much more.

For guests 21 and older, wine, beer and ciders are for sale, along with a variety of festival food.

Tickets to the event are $14.95 and can be purchased HERE.

—