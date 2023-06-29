ONE TANK TRIPS: Daisha Jones visits Missouri Star Quilt Company

HAMILTON, Mo. — Dubbed "Quilt Town USA", this town is every quilt lover's dream. Not only do they have everything you need for quilt making but they also have just about everything one would need to create different works of art.

The main shop is called Missouri Star Quilt Company which acts as an in-person brochure for visitors. When you walk inside you will see mini previews of each shop throughout the town.

Those shops feature fabric, tools, yarn, paint and more.

Hamilton is also where J.C Penney grew up, so you can visit his boyhood home which is located across the street from the Missouri Star Quilt Company.

