One Tank Trips | Daisha visits Coffey Grounds Farm in Stilwell

STILWELL, Kan. — Coffey Grounds Farm is a destination for the community, offering an event space, cooking classes, farm-to-table dinners, fresh produce, and pick-your-own vegetables and flowers.

Owner Janet Coffey's vision became reality when she turned her barn, which once housed horses, into a full-blown business.

The former scientist loves sharing her passion for food, gardening and community through experiences at her farm.

Those who visit will instantly feel like part of the family!

Part of the fun includes her little blue truck, which serves as a produce stand on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Students volunteer at the truck as part of Coffey's partnership with local youth to teach them life skills.

