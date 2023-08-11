One Tank Trips | Daisha visits PowerPlay & The Sandbox at PowerPlay

PowerPlay and The Sandbox at PowerPlay are family-owned and operated and feature fun for all ages.

Although the buildings are separate, these two businesses are connected and owned by the same people.

PowerPlay is a 50,000-square-foot indoor amusement center that features an indoor roller coaster, over 150 arcade games, bowling, go-karts, a zip line and more.

When you enter PowerPlay, you are immersed in what feels like an air-conditioned carnival.

There is no entry fee, but you can purchase a PowerCard for $1. Then, you put however much money you want on the card. All games and attractions vary in amount.

The Sandbox at PowerPlay is more for adults, although kids are welcome during daytime hours.

Sand volleyball, pickleball, yard games and food are just a few highlights you can expect during your visit.

The Sandbox at PowerPlay is known for its large rooftop patio along with its volleyball and pickleball leagues.

