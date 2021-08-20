One Tank Trips: Evel Knievel Museum

TOPEKA, Kan. — From big jumps to crazy stunts, the Evel Knievel Museum highlights the life of America's original daredevil.

The museum has been open for five years in Topeka, KS, and when visiting, the museum provides an in-depth look at Evel Knievel through pictures, artifacts and memorabilia.

When entering the museum, there's first a timeline of Knievel's life and an introduction to the collector Lathan McKay, who is responsible for collecting most of the artifacts in the museum. The museum also explores McKay's partnership with historic Harley Davidson and how they worked together to create the space.

Evel Knievel did hundreds of jumps, but according to the Evel Knievel Museum, he only crashed 19 times.

On display there are helmets of his, some he crashed with. There's some of the medication he was prescribed along with casts that he wore on his broken bones.

Along with an extensive collection of some of Knievel's motorcycles, there is also his Mack Truck, known as "Big Red," which was re-purposed.

Visitors can also experience interactive exhibits with a virtual reality motorcycle simulator, a jump planner and a touch screen that go in depth on his injuries.

For those who dare to visit, click here.