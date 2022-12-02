One Tank Trips: Evergy Festival of Lights at Powell Gardens

KINGSVILLE, Mo. — After over 12 weeks and 20 miles of lights strung throughout Kansas City's botanical garden, The Evergy Festival of Lights at Powell Gardens is officially here.

The botanical garden is now a winter wonderland, decked out for the holidays.

When you visit, you can walk through the gardens to see botanically inspired light displays, get warm inside their warming station or Christmas tiki bar, and roast marshmallows by the fire.

You can expect two interactive light displays by artist Kevin Heckart, along with the all-new Light Labyrinth which combines art, lights and music.

There are also plenty of selfie stations so that you and your friends and family can capture the memories.

When you visit the Evergy Festival of Lights, you can also purchase drinks, snacks and other holiday items.