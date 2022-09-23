One Tank Trips: Fred Arbanas Golf Course

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Fred Arbanas Golf Course is a public 27-hole golf facility, on the east side of Longview Lake Park.

At the course, you can find an 18-hole championship course, perfect for experienced golfers, and a nine-hole, par three executive course, for families and beginners.

Fred Arbanas also offers a driving range, putting green, chipping green and complete clubhouse facilities.

For those who have never played, or maybe want to sharpen their skills, the club has PGA golf pros that teach lessons.

It also has a repair shop — so if you need anything fixed or adjusted they can help you.