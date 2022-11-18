One Tank Trips: Junque Drawer

OLATHE, Kan. — Junque Drawer in downtown Olathe is a one-stop shop for gifts, holiday decor and local products.

The store is run by a mother-daughter duo.

Just in time for the holidays, they opened another Junque Drawer right across the street which is filled head to toe with holiday decorations and items that are perfect for gift-giving

They can personalize items for you or even help you to create your own version in addition to offering classes where you can let your creative side take over!

Junque Drawer has been around for over 20 years, nine of which have been in downtown Olathe.

This is the first year they have opened a secondary location for the holiday season.