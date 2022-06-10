One Tank Trips: Kaleidoscope

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kaleidoscope was inspired by Don Hall; the son of Hallmark's founder, J.C. Hall, in the 1960s.

What started as a traveling exhibit for children and families to get creative, is now an updated permanent space at Hallmark's Crown Center.

After being shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic, the newly renovated craft wonderland is back and ready to help you awaken your creativity.

There are several craft stations, some old and some new, that offer different experiences.

There is the watercolor station, their famous melted crayon station, an interchangeable craft area filled with things like wrapping paper tubes, tissue paper, bows and a station where you can create your own puzzle.

There is no shortage of things to do and see at Kaleidoscope.