One Tank Trips: Klick Click Selfie Studio

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you're looking to capture the perfect selfie, you may want to visit Klick Click Selfie Studio .

There are 35 scenes and seven professional backdrops for you to choose from that fit a variety of themes, including fashion, sports, glamour and more.

The business was founded and created by a group of youth in our local foster care system.

Their mission is to focus on self-esteem and self-awareness. Another goal is for the studio to be a place where foster children can get pictures taken for their adoption profiles, which is something foster kids lack, according to co-owner and founder Lashonda Fowler.

Fowler was in the Jackson County Foster Care System as a child and now she dedicates her life to giving back and spreading hope.

As a mother, foster parent, business owner and mentor, Fowler has created a space where foster care children can develop skills in business, creativity and learn independence.

Another benefit from creating Klick Click is that a portion of the proceeds are donated to local nonprofit services in our area for at-risk youth.