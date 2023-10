Taste Buds Kitchen focuses on teaching kids, teens and adults how to cook while creating a fun and hands on environment.

When you walk in you will notice they have all the tools you'll need to create delicious recipes. Taste buds specializes in unique cooking classes, camps, parties and corporate events.

Adult cooking classes are $65 per person, and last 2 hours.

Kids cooking classes are $35 per child and last one and a half hours.

Check out their class calendar to plan your visit.