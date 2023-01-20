One Tank Trips: KU Natural History Museum

The KU Natural History Museum is part of the KU Biodiversity Institute, which is a designated research center that studies life on our planet.

Visitors can explore four floors of public exhibits including the historic Panorama, live snakes and insects, vertebrate and invertebrate fossils, parasites and microbes and the flora and fauna of the Great Plains.

They have an entire research library with three dimensional specimen and nearly 10 million plants, animals and fossils, along with over two million archaeology artifacts that have been collected since the origins of the University.

The KU Natural History Museum's living exhibits include a live beehive, insects at "Bugtown," snakes and anoles.

When you first walk through the door you are greeted by their 45-foot-long mosasaur, which was a sea reptile that swam in Kansas more than 60 million years ago.

