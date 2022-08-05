One Tank Trips: Midwest Genealogy Center

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Whether you're trying to build up your family tree by confirming what you already know or seeking answers to what you don't, the Midwest Genealogy Center has extensive resources that you can use for free.

When you visit, you can get your free library card, which then grants you access to their over 80 databases and 200,000 print resources.

After you get your library card, you can start your journey by filling out a family chart. They encourage you to fill out as much as you know and then start from there.

You will also have access to city directories, passenger lists from ships that came into the United States, microfilm, maps and other printed records.

It is not limited to our area, as their resources are from all around the world.